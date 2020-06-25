Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Gusty wind forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on June 25

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2020, 07:19
Gusty wind forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on June 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast in the south of Kazakhstan on June 25. Chances of scattered showers, thunderstorms, and hail will be high in northern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, parts of Aktobe, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Hail may hit Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

Squall is predicted in parts of Akmola region.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events