Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gusty wind and scorching heat in store for Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2020, 07:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected across most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west and north of the country will observe occasional showers, stiff wind, and dust storms.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps almost in all regions of Kazakhstan, namely Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions. In Turkestan region gusts may reach up to 23 mps, whereas in Kyzylorda region they will range between 15-25 mps.

Wind will bring dust storms to Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of squall will be high in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Hail may douse Akmola region. Patches of fog are expected in North Kazakhstan region at night.

Scorching heat is forecast for Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, west of Turkestan, south of Mangistau, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and south of Kostanay regions.

High fire hazard will linger in East Kazakhstan region.


