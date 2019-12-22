Gusty wind and blizzard to persist in Kazakhstan on Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that inclement weather will linger in the country today, December 22. According to Kazhydromet, fog, black ice, blowing snow, and gusty wind are forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, and Aktobe regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25-30 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

Meteorologists warn motorists of black ice of the roads of Zhambyl, parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, and Almaty regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.