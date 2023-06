Gusty wind alert issued in Mangistau region

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Gusty wind is forecast to batter Mangistau region on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau region on November 27. Meteorologists claim that gusts may reach up to 23 mps. Southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to hit Aktau city on November 27.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.