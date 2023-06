NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather warning has been announced for Turkestan region and Shymkent, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Thus, dust storm, a 15-20mps northeastern wind, sometimes gusting to 23mps will batter Turkestan region on August 8.

On the same day, the city of Shymkent will be hit by a 15-20mps northeastern wind, meteorologists say.

Storm possibility is 90-95%.