Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13

11 November 2022, 14:26
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another Atlantic cyclone will impact the weather in most regions of Kazakhstan over the coming weekend with precipitation to hit across the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit northern and eastern regions. Black ice, blizzard as well as strong wind up to 15-29m/s are forecast in most areas.

Southern regions only will enjoy weather without precipitation on November 12-13. No sharp temperature change is forecast.


