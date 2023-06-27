Go to the main site
    Gusting wind, hail forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Jun 26

    27 June 2023, 07:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is forecast in northern and northwestern regions in the morning on June 24, Kazhydromet says.

    No precipitation is predicted for western parts only.

    Wind speed will rise across the country with hail and squall to hit northern, northwestern and central parts.

    Fire hazard is extremely high in Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in western and eastern areas of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Aktobe, Karaganda and Ulytau regions, in the east and south of Atyrau regions, in the south of Kostanay region.

    Fire risk remains high in Zhetysu region, southeast of West Kazakhstan region and in central areas of Kyzylorda region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

