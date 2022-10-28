Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gusting wind, fog and black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 28

28 October 2022, 07:27
28 October 2022, 07:27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will remain under the impact of the northwestern anti-cyclone today, which will bring cessation of precipitation and temperatures decrease, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

A mixture of rain and snow is expected in western and eastern regions only. Heavy rains will hit southwestern regions.

Gusting wind and fog are forecast across the country. Black ice and ground blizzard are predicted for northern and eastern regions.

