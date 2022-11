7 October 2022, 15:16

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev of Kazakhstan drops out of World Judo Championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s athlete Gusman Kyrgyzbayev lost in the second round of the 2022 World Judo Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the national Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstani lost to An Baul of South Korea, who two-time Olympic champion, in the men’s 66kg bout.

Photo: olympic.kz