    Gush of oil appears at exploration block in Mangistau rgn

    23 June 2020, 19:09

    MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM – The first gush of oil appeared in the course of geological exploration at the Bekturly Vostochny exploration block in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of KazMunayGas JSC.

    Oil free-flowing with the flow rate of up to 100 cubic meters per day at 12 mm nozzle (oil specific gravity 0.82-0.85 g/cu cm) was obtained owing to a comprehensive geological and geophysical study of historical data, basin modeling and high-tech seismic surveys.

    At present, a complex of field geophysical and hydrodynamic studies is underway to obtain additional information on the properties of the oil and gas horizon.

    Bekturly Vostochny section is located on the territory of the Karakiyansky district of Mangistau region in close proximity to existing oil and gas fields including Uzen-Karamandybas, Zhetybay, Bekturly, Vostochny Zhetybay, Aktas and others.

    Bekturly Vostochny section’s project operator is «Becturly Energy Operating» LLP jointly -controlled by «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC (50%) and «Kokel Munay» LLP (50%).

    Alzhanova Raushan

