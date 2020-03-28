Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Gulshara Abdykalikova to head Kyzylorda region

    28 March 2020, 10:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Gulshara Abdykalikova the Governor of Kyzylorda region, the President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Kuanyshbek Iskakov of his duties as the Governor of Kyzylorda region.

    Gulshara Abdykalikova was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. She graduated from the Dzhambul Light and Food Industry Technological Institute.

    Since August 2019 has been the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation, chairwoman of the sociocultural development committee.


    Photo: baigenews.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kyzylorda region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    UK names Elan Closs Stephens acting chair of BBC after Richard Sharp's resignation
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region