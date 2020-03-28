Gulshara Abdykalikova to head Kyzylorda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Gulshara Abdykalikova the Governor of Kyzylorda region, the President’s press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Kuanyshbek Iskakov of his duties as the Governor of Kyzylorda region.

Gulshara Abdykalikova was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. She graduated from the Dzhambul Light and Food Industry Technological Institute.

Since August 2019 has been the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation, chairwoman of the sociocultural development committee.





Photo: baigenews.kz