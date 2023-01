Gulsaya Yerzhan brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at U22 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan won gold in the women’s 81kg final at the ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Gulsaya Yerzhan was victorious over Thailand’s Chutee Pornnipa by a split decision of judges in the women’s 81kg final bout at the tournament.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Kizatova beat Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova, bringing Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the U22 Asian Boxing Championships currently taking place in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kazakhstan’s Moldir Toikova (Women’s Light Fly (48-50kg), Anel Sakysh (Women’s Bantam (52-54kg), Viktoriya Grefeyeva (Women’s Feather (54-57kg), Shakhnaz Issayeva (Women’s Light (57-60kg), Nazerke Serik (Women’s Light Welter (60-63kg), Aknar Ichshanova (Women’s Welter (63-66kg), and Dana Diday (Women’s Middle (70-75kg) all took home bronze earlier.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Photo: sports.kz