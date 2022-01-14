Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Gulmira Dairabayeva named Finance Ministry’s spokesperson

    14 January 2022, 21:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gulmira Dairabayeva has been appointed as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance and the Head of the PR Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    She is a graduate of Kazakhstani, French and American universities and a recipient of the Bolashak scholarship.

    Gulmira Dairabayeva is a well-known Kazakhstani TV host, journalist, media manager and Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout her career he worked for Qazaqstan Republican Television and Radio Corporation, Khabar, NTK, and ORT Kazakhstan TV channels. She did an international internship at FRANCE-3 TV channel under the aegis of CIFAP. She also was the host of the Syrga Kazakh-French TV show.

    Fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English, French and sign language.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region