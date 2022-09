25 August 2022 10:55

Gulfairuz Urazbayeva to head national obstetrics, gynecology centre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gulfairuz Urazbayeva is appointed as the CEO of the national obstetrics, gynecology and perinatal medicine centre JSC, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

She graduated from the Asfendiyarov Almaty State Medical University in 1995.





Photo : 36n6.kz