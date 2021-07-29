Guatemala and Russia signed new contract for supply of Sputnik V vaccine — Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The government of Guatemala and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have signed a new contract for the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the republic, Guatemalan Health Minister Amelia Flores announced on Tuesday, TASS reports.

«I am pleased to inform you that we have entered into a new contract for the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine. This contract stipulates a schedule of monthly deliveries until the end of the year,» she said at a press conference broadcast on the Guatemalan government's Twitter page. The minister clarified that the next batch of the drug will arrive on July 29.

Earlier, she said in parliament that due to delays in the delivery of Sputnik V, the government of the republic is asking the Russian side to return the advance payment and will be ready to pay for the goods upon receipt. Commenting on these statements, a representative of the country’s Health Ministry noted that negotiations on the timing of vaccine supplies are ongoing.

In April, Guatemalan authorities signed a contract for the supply of 16 million doses of Sputnik V, making a 50% advance payment (about $80 million), but the drug was not delivered on time. Russian representatives assured the Guatemalan authorities that new batches of vaccine will arrive in the republic in the near future. Guatemala registered the Russian drug in February.