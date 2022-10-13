Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Growth of new COVID-19 cases has slowed to 20% in Italy - GIMBE
13 October 2022, 18:13

Growth of new COVID-19 cases has slowed to 20% in Italy - GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy registered a 20.3% increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the September 5-11 period compared to the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday.

That was a deceleration on the 51.9% increase recorded last week with respect to the previous seven days, ANSA reports.

The foundation reported that COVID-related deaths were up for the first time in six weeks with a big increase of 39.9%.

It said COVID intensive-care cases had risen by 44.5% while admissions to ordinary hospital wards were up 30%.

Photo: ansa.it


