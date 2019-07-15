Go to the main site
    Growth observed in 14 sectors of industry – PM

    15 July 2019, 11:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s enlarged meeting, Prime Minister Askar Mamin informed of acceleration of the country’s economic growth from 2.9% to 4.1% since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The main sources ofgrowth are industry, construction, transport and agriculture,» the PrimeMinister said.

    3.4% growth is observedin processing sector, namely in machine-building, oil processing, non-ferrousmetallurgy, pharmacy and other spheres, Askar Mamin noted.

    Mining industry sees a2.1% rise, he added.

    However, a 5.1% slowdownwas recorded in coal extraction due to weak external demand. As for oil production, 2.1% decrease is observeddue to planned repair works at Kashagan.

    «Growth is observed in 14sectors of industry,» stressed Mamin.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
