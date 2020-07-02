Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Growing authority of Kazakhstan associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 July 2020, 14:00
Growing authority of Kazakhstan associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The growing authority of Kazakhstan in the international arena is associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev,» SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said addressing the international conference Nursultan Nazarbayev. Responsible leadership: succession and evolution.

He said that the years of Kazakhstan’s development, significant constitutional and political reforms, growth of socioeconomic achievements and success of the country are associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev. Novelty of approaches and timely decisions let Kazakhstan join successful, stable and influential countries with consistent politics and clear foreign policy priorities. The growing authority of Kazakhstan in the international arena is also associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev. He is the initiator of large-scale ground-breaking ideas which attracted attention of the international community.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023