Groups of armed people surround two general hospitals in Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 January 2022, 15:43
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Groups of armed people surrounded two large general hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Groups of unknown people armed with gunfires surrounded two large general hospitals №1 and №7 since early Thursday morning. The access to the hospitals for patients, healthcare workers and ambulances is denied by the terrorists.

Thus, they jeopardize smooth running of the healthcare facilities as well as health of peaceful citizens.

Recall that the anti-terrorist operation is underway in Almaty city. Almaty residents are urged to stay at home.


