Groundwater flooding possible in 2 regions Feb 16-18, met service warns

16 February 2023, 07:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM River overflows and groundwater flooding are possible in Zhambyl and Turkistan regions from February 16th to 18th, Kazinform reports.

«Due to heavy precipitation (rain and sleet) and temperatures increase forecast for February 16 - 18, Turkistan and Zhambyl regions are warned of intensive snowmelt, formation of snowmelt and slope runoff, weakening of ice sheet and rise in water levels in rivers. River overflows and groundwater flooding are possible,» a statement from Kazhydromet reads.


