    Ground frosts to persist in E Kazakhstan

    22 August 2022 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for August 22, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    Most of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy the weather without precipitations, while the country’s north, northwest, east, and southeast are to brace for thundershowers. Fog is expected to blanket the northwest. Ground frosts are to form in the nighttime in the east with mercury reading 2 degrees Celsius. The dust storm is predicted to sweep through the southwest.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions.
