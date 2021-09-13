Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Ground frosts and rain to batter Kazakhstan’s north

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 September 2021, 13:16
Ground frosts and rain to batter Kazakhstan’s north

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 14-16 the country’s north will brace for cold wave and rains, Kazhydromet reports. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitations.

Mercury will drop from 20-28 degrees Celsius to 15-20 in the country’s west, northwest. On September 14 the northern part of Kazakhstan will brace for ground forests in the nighttime. Air temperature will fall to 2 degrees Celsius and raise to 15-25 degrees during the day.

The central and eastern regions will face warm weather of 20-28 degrees Celsius, while air temperature will rise up to 23-30 degrees during the day in the south and southeast.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali