Ground frosts and black ice to batter 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 1 North Kazakhstan will face high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, locally 23 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.
Fog will blanket Karaganda region in the nighttime and morning.
Ground frosts will form in Kyzylorda region in the night with mercury reading 3 degrees Celsius.
Fog and black ice will grip Akmola region on October 1.
Mangistau region will brace for ground frosts on October 1-3. Air temperature will drop to 3 degrees Celsius.
High wind of 17-22 m/s will sweep through Almaty region.
Ground frosts will also form in Shymkent on October 2-4, on October 2-3 in Turkestan.
Windchill is expected in Atyrau region on October 1-3.