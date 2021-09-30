Go to the main site
    Ground frosts and black ice to batter 8 regions of Kazakhstan

    30 September 2021, 21:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 1 North Kazakhstan will face high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, locally 23 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda region in the nighttime and morning.

    Ground frosts will form in Kyzylorda region in the night with mercury reading 3 degrees Celsius.

    Fog and black ice will grip Akmola region on October 1.

    Mangistau region will brace for ground frosts on October 1-3. Air temperature will drop to 3 degrees Celsius.

    High wind of 17-22 m/s will sweep through Almaty region.

    Ground frosts will also form in Shymkent on October 2-4, on October 2-3 in Turkestan.

    Windchill is expected in Atyrau region on October 1-3.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

