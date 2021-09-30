Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ground frosts and black ice to batter 8 regions of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 September 2021, 21:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 1 North Kazakhstan will face high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, locally 23 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Karaganda region in the nighttime and morning.

Ground frosts will form in Kyzylorda region in the night with mercury reading 3 degrees Celsius.

Fog and black ice will grip Akmola region on October 1.

Mangistau region will brace for ground frosts on October 1-3. Air temperature will drop to 3 degrees Celsius.

High wind of 17-22 m/s will sweep through Almaty region.

Ground frosts will also form in Shymkent on October 2-4, on October 2-3 in Turkestan.

Windchill is expected in Atyrau region on October 1-3.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
