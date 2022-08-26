Go to the main site
    Ground frost forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 27-29

    26 August 2022 13:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny and hot weather will stay in western and southern regions of the country on August 27-29, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Other regions will be under the impact of atmospheric fronts which will bring rains with thunderstorms and gusting wind there. Ground frost is forecast in northern, eastern, central regions at night and in the morning.

    Daytime air temperatures in western Kazakhstan will be at +31+39°С, in northwestern regions – at +23+34°С, in southern Kazakhstan – at +25+37°С, and in southeastern regions – at +20+32°С.

    Northern areas will enjoy temperatures rise from +17+22°С to +20+25°С. In central parts the mercury will fall from +23+31°С to +18+28°С. Eastern regions will also see temperatures decrease from +20+30°С to +13+23°С.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
