Ground blizzard to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for the south and north of Kazakhstan on Friday, February 26. Other parts of the country will observe inclement weather with snowfall and a mix of rain and snow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Ground blizzard is predicted to hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

Portions of East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

Meteorologists warn of deep freeze that may grip parts of Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, and north of Turkestan regions.



