Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Ground blizzard to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

    26 February 2021, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for the south and north of Kazakhstan on Friday, February 26. Other parts of the country will observe inclement weather with snowfall and a mix of rain and snow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Ground blizzard is predicted to hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

    Portions of East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Meteorologists warn of deep freeze that may grip parts of Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, and north of Turkestan regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region