Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Ground blizzard to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2021, 07:39
Ground blizzard to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for the south and north of Kazakhstan on Friday, February 26. Other parts of the country will observe inclement weather with snowfall and a mix of rain and snow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Ground blizzard is predicted to hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

Portions of East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

Meteorologists warn of deep freeze that may grip parts of Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, and north of Turkestan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events