    Ground blizzard to batter Kazakhstan

    27 October 2021, 13:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather outlook for October 28-30, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    Unsteady weather is expected to grip the most part of Kazakhstan over next three days. It will rain and snow locally. Ground blizzard and ice-slick will batter the country’s northern and central regions. Heavy precipitations are expected in the mountainous areas in the south and southeast on October 28-29. Fog will blanket locally.

    Air temperature will range from -5 degrees Celsius in the night to +8 degrees Celsius during the day in the west, and -3-8 degrees in the night to -3+5 degrees during the day in the northwest and west. It will be warmer in the east and south with mercury reading +5+15 degrees in the daytime. A cold chill is approaching the country’s southeast. Temperature will range there from +10+18 to +7+15 degrees Celsius in the daytime.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

