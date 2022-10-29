Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Ground blizzard forecast in east of Kazakhstan Oct 29

29 October 2022, 10:00
Ground blizzard forecast in east of Kazakhstan Oct 29
29 October 2022, 10:00

Ground blizzard forecast in east of Kazakhstan Oct 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation caused by the northwestern anti-cyclone is forecast across Kazakhstan on October 29, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

A mixture of rain and snow will hit western, southern and easternmost regions of the country.

Foggy weather is forecast across the country as well.

Gusting wind will hit southern parts, and ground blizzard is expected in eastern areas.


Related news
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Read also
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News