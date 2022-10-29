Ground blizzard forecast in east of Kazakhstan Oct 29

29 October 2022, 10:00

29 October 2022, 10:00

Ground blizzard forecast in east of Kazakhstan Oct 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation caused by the northwestern anti-cyclone is forecast across Kazakhstan on October 29, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

A mixture of rain and snow will hit western, southern and easternmost regions of the country.

Foggy weather is forecast across the country as well.

Gusting wind will hit southern parts, and ground blizzard is expected in eastern areas.