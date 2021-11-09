Go to the main site
    Ground blizzard and ice slick forecast for N Kazakhstan rgn

    9 November 2021, 21:41

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Precipitation and fog are on the way to North Kazakhstan after sunny weather, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On November 10 the greater part of the region is to see snow and rain. Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are expected in the north and west of the region. 12-20mps southwesterly wind reaching up to 25mps in the southwest is predicted.

    Petropavlovsk city is also to brace for precipitation, ice slick, and ground blizzard. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is forecast.

    Temperature is to range between 0 and -5 degrees Celsius at night and 0 and 5 degrees Celsius at daytime in the region. Petropavlovsk city is to see temperature drop to -3 degrees Celsius at night and stand at 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

