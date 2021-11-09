Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Ground blizzard and ice slick forecast for N Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 November 2021, 21:41
Ground blizzard and ice slick forecast for N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Precipitation and fog are on the way to North Kazakhstan after sunny weather, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On November 10 the greater part of the region is to see snow and rain. Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are expected in the north and west of the region. 12-20mps southwesterly wind reaching up to 25mps in the southwest is predicted.

Petropavlovsk city is also to brace for precipitation, ice slick, and ground blizzard. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is forecast.

Temperature is to range between 0 and -5 degrees Celsius at night and 0 and 5 degrees Celsius at daytime in the region. Petropavlovsk city is to see temperature drop to -3 degrees Celsius at night and stand at 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.


North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan