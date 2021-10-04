Ground blizzard and black ice to grip N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM People in Petropavlovsk woke up today to snowy streets with mercury reading -1 degrees Celsius, Kazinform reports.

Snow and rain are forecast for the greater part of the region today. Ground blizzard and black slick are expected in the eastern districts of the region. High wind of 15-20 m/s is set to roll through the region. Air temperature is expected to drop to -3 degrees Celsius in the nighttime, +1 +6 during the day.

The second decade of October is expected to be warmer with air temperature rising to 20 degrees Celsius locally.



