Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Ground blizzard and black ice to grip N Kazakhstan

    4 October 2021, 10:52

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM People in Petropavlovsk woke up today to snowy streets with mercury reading -1 degrees Celsius, Kazinform reports.

    Snow and rain are forecast for the greater part of the region today. Ground blizzard and black slick are expected in the eastern districts of the region. High wind of 15-20 m/s is set to roll through the region. Air temperature is expected to drop to -3 degrees Celsius in the nighttime, +1 +6 during the day.

    The second decade of October is expected to be warmer with air temperature rising to 20 degrees Celsius locally.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches