    Gross int’l reserves of Kazakhstan grow by USD 3.5 bln in Jan

    14 February 2023, 11:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan increased in January by $3.5 billion dollars to make $94.3 billion dollars,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Berik Sholpankulov told the Government meeting on Tuesday.

    Gold and foreign currency reserves in January 2023 grew by $1.6 billion to stand at $36.7 billion dollars due to the growth of foreign exchange holdings and gold price advances.

    The National Fund assets rose by 3.4% or $1.9 billion dollars up to $57.6 billion dollars in January thanks to the growth of basic global indexes.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

