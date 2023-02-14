Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Gross int’l reserves of Kazakhstan grow by USD 3.5 bln in Jan

14 February 2023, 11:50
Gross int’l reserves of Kazakhstan grow by USD 3.5 bln in Jan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan increased in January by $3.5 billion dollars to make $94.3 billion dollars,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Berik Sholpankulov told the Government meeting on Tuesday.

Gold and foreign currency reserves in January 2023 grew by $1.6 billion to stand at $36.7 billion dollars due to the growth of foreign exchange holdings and gold price advances.

The National Fund assets rose by 3.4% or $1.9 billion dollars up to $57.6 billion dollars in January thanks to the growth of basic global indexes.


Related news
Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry to buy new helicopters in 2023
Kazakh capital chokes with smoke - PM
948,000 to get employed in 2023 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Khorgos centre to resume its work in near future, Kazakh PM
Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland
Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry to buy new helicopters in 2023
Kazakh FM Tileuberdi meets Pfizer delegation
Ministry of Labour sets a goal to employ 948,000 in 2023
Annual inflation rate dropped to 10% in January in Italy - ISTAT
Kazakh capital chokes with smoke - PM
PM tasks Cabinet to finally choose gasification option for northern, eastern regions
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News