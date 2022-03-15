Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gross int'l reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln in Feb

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2022, 10:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln in February,» National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov told the Government meeting.

«The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln to reach USD 87.5 bln, including gold and foreign currency reserves that increased by USD 132 mln to hit USD 33.5 bln due to gold price surge. As of the end of February the assets of the National Fund made USD 53.9 bln. USD 510 mln was sold for provision of transfers to the budget,» he added.

He noted that the National Fund total revenue since the beginning of the year reached KZT 925 that is 4.5 times as compared to the same period of the previous year.


