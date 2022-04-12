Gross agricultural output increases by 1.8% - Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov pointed out the regions boasting the most agricultural output growth, Kazinform reports.

«The total agricultural output grew by 1.8% in the period under review. The output growth was recorded in 14 regions of Kazakhstan. The most increase was reported in Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions,» the Minister said. The decrease in agricultural output was seen in Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

He also stressed that Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions reported the growth in all six indicators, while the city of Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions recorded the favorable growth in five indicators.

As earlier reported, in January-March this year the country’s economic growth rates accelerated up to 4.4%. Kuantyrov reported on the growth acceleration in the country’s real economy, onward growth in exports, and sustainable growth rates in the service industry. As stated there, growth in the real economy was 5.9%, business activity increased up to 2.8%.



