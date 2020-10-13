Grigory Marchenko appointed advisor to EDB CEO

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Grigory Marchenko was appointed the advisor to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) CEO, Kazinform reports.

Marchneko twice headed the National Bank of Kazakhstan in 1999-2004 and 2009-2013. In 2005-2009 served as the Khalyk Bank CEO.

The EDB was established in according with the interstate agreement signed on January 12, 2006 by authorized representatives of Russia and Kazakhstan. Armenia and Tajikistan became the full-fledged members of the bank in 2009, while Belarus and Kyrgyzstan joined the bank in 2010 and 2011 correspondingly.