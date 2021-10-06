Go to the main site
    «Green Finance in Kazakhstan» webinar series to take place

    6 October 2021, 14:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The AIFC Green Finance Centre and the AIFC Academy of Law are pleased to invite you to the webinar series on the topic of «Green Finance in Kazakhstan».

    The webinar series feature the representatives of KASE, AIFC, AIFC Green Finance Centre, BIG-4 companies and international and local law firms, the AIFC’s official website reads. ⠀

    During the webinars the distinguished speakers will shed the light on regulatory framework of green finance and its perspectives in Kazakhstan, particularities of the new Ecological Code of Kazakhstan, sustainable development perspectives in public-private partnerships, recent sustainability and integrated reporting developments, as well as legal aspects of environmental protection.

    The webinar series will start on October 7.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Green economy Astana International Financial Centre
