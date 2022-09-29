Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
‘Green corridors’ to be opened for Kazakhstanis trapped on Kazakh-Russian border
29 September 2022, 12:51

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ‘Green corridors’ will be opened for Kazakhstan’s nationals trapped on the Kazakh-Russian border, as thousands of Russian citizens are fleeing conscription. Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said it on the sidelines of the Senate’s plenary session today, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the Russian side has already issued an appropriate resolution, and today the two countries’ border guard services will negotiate this issue.

«We will open ‘green corridors’ for our citizens and trucks with food,» Serik Zhumangarin noted.

The ‘green corridors’ will be organized at the border checkpoints from September 29 to 30.


