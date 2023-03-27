Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Green corridors launched at two checkpoints on border with China – Kazakh PM Smailov

    27 March 2023, 18:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Ma Xingrui, Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, 20th convocation, who is in Kazakhstan for his first visit, discussed wider issues of trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh Premier pointed out that China is among the major trade partners of Kazakhstan, accounting for 18% of the country’s foreign trade. Last year’s trade turnover between the country hit a record of $24 billion, rising by 34%, with Xinjiang accounting for over 40%.

    «Given the task set by the Heads of the two States to increase the trade turnover to $35 billion by 2030, Kazakhstan- Xinjiang mutual trade becomes even more significant. We’re ready for work on this ambitious goal with Chinese colleagues,» said Smailov.

    The Head of the Kazakh Government suggested increasing Kazakh exports of 135 goods to China worth $1 billion to maintain the upward trend.

    At the meeting, Smailov welcomed Xinjiang’s investor community to expand its participation in joint projects.

    China is among top five investors in the Kazakh economy with the total investments of $23 billion in the past 15 years.

    The Kazakh Premier stressed the significant role of border interaction, noting the importance of holding the 2nd cross-border cooperation dialogue signing a number of intraregional agreements in Almaty.

    In turn, Ma Xingrui said that Kazakhstan and China are closely connected economically and stated Xinjiang’s readiness to step up mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, industry, energy, logistics, education, innovation, and so on.

    The meeting also focused on the issues of synchronizing actions on eliminating bottlenecks at borders. It was noted that thanks to the joint efforts the capacity of border checkpoints is expanding contributing to the economic development of the two countries.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov highlighted that green corridors which accelerate the movement of agricultural products are in place at the two of the five checkpoints. He stressed the need to launch such corridors at the remaining checkpoints Dostyk-Alashankou, Maikapchagai-Zimunai, and Kalzhat-Dulaty.

    The meeting also discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, resumption of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation, plans to modernize checkpoints, use of transboundary rivers, and so on.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh First Deputy FM Umarov, UNODC Regional Representative to CA Ashita Mittal meet
    Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan agricultural trade stood at $146mln in 2022
    Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu to pay official visit to Russia
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to up two-way trade up to $1 bln
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events