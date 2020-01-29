Go to the main site
    Green Central Asia project kicks off

    29 January 2020, 10:18

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi attended the high-level conference themed Enhancing environment, climate and water resilience to launch the regional integration environment protection project Green Central Asia initiated by Germany within the realization of the new EU’s Strategy on Central Asia and Afghanistan, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    Inaugurating the conference the German FM, Heiko Maas, noted that the new project of the German Government is a continuation of the Water Initiative for Central Asia (also called Berlin process) aimed at supporting water management through enhanced trans-border cooperation.


    As stated there Green Central Asia is purposed to support the high-level dialogue on climate change in the context of the safety and stability of six parties concerned.

    Representatives of Central Asia highlighted the importance of cooperation with Germany and the EU structures in green issues, environmental protection, the introduction of green economy elements and fight against climate warming.


    Following the conference the heads of official delegations signed the joint declaration to lay a foundation to start specific projects.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Central Asia Environment EU
