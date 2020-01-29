Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Green Central Asia project kicks off

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2020, 10:18
Green Central Asia project kicks off

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi attended the high-level conference themed Enhancing environment, climate and water resilience to launch the regional integration environment protection project Green Central Asia initiated by Germany within the realization of the new EU’s Strategy on Central Asia and Afghanistan, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Inaugurating the conference the German FM, Heiko Maas, noted that the new project of the German Government is a continuation of the Water Initiative for Central Asia (also called Berlin process) aimed at supporting water management through enhanced trans-border cooperation.

photo


As stated there Green Central Asia is purposed to support the high-level dialogue on climate change in the context of the safety and stability of six parties concerned.

Representatives of Central Asia highlighted the importance of cooperation with Germany and the EU structures in green issues, environmental protection, the introduction of green economy elements and fight against climate warming.

photo


Following the conference the heads of official delegations signed the joint declaration to lay a foundation to start specific projects.

photo


Foreign policy    Central Asia   Environment   EU  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published