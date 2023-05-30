Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Greek president dissolves new parliament, announces fresh elections on June 25

    30 May 2023, 17:14

    ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has dissolved the new parliament and announced new elections set for June 25, local media reported on Monday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    Under a decree, which was also signed by caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas and Cabinet ministers, the next time parliament will convene is on July 3, following the fresh polls, said the state-run AMNA news agency.

    The last elections, held on May 21, were inconclusive, with the ruling the New Democracy (ND) party winning 40.79% or the vote – a plurality, but not enough to form a single-party government, as ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis hoped to do.

    The next day Mitsotakis returned the mandate to form a government, saying he wanted fresh polls for New Democracy to form a single-party government.

    Last Tuesday, Alexis Tsipras, leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party, and Nikos Androulakis, leader of the social-democratic PASOK, also turned down the mandate, saying they could not form a coalition government.

    On Wednesday, Ioannis Sarmas, former head of the Court of Audit, was sworn in as the caretaker prime minister until the next elections.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events