Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Greek PM apologizes over deadly train accident for "state's mistakes"

6 March 2023, 17:48
Greek PM apologizes over deadly train accident for Photo: Leonidas Tzekas/Xinhua

ATHENS. KAZINFORM Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized on Sunday for the «state's mistakes» following the country's worst train accident which killed 57 and injured dozens, Xinhua reports.

«As prime minister, I owe everyone, but above all the relatives of the victims, a huge apology. Both personally, and in the name of all those who ruled the country over the years,» he said in a press statement, adding that the government «should not hide behind human error.»

A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter through negligence for the head-on collision of a passenger train with a freight train in central Greece on Tuesday night. The two trains had been running for several kilometers on the same track in opposite directions.

Mitsotakis reiterated that justice will be served following an ongoing investigation and immediate steps will be made to improve safety in Greek railways


Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News