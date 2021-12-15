Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Greek FM attends Kazakhstan's Flag Raising Ceremony in Athens

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 December 2021, 13:04
Greek FM attends Kazakhstan's Flag Raising Ceremony in Athens

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Flag Raising Ceremony was held in the Greek capital of Athens.

The event was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias, Governor of Attica region George Patoulis, members of the Hellenic Parliament, mayors of municipalities of the capital as well as representatives of the business and academic communities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

photo

In his speech, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias congratulated the Kazakh people on the anniversary of independence and noted the positive dynamics in the development of relations between the two countries. According to the Minister, during the years of independence Kazakhstan has become the focal point of peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Minister Dendias also stressed with satisfaction that Kazakhstan and Greece share common views on key international and regional issues. In addition, the Greek diplomat highlighted the importance of public diplomacy, mentioning that the ten thousand Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan and the more than eighty thousand ethnic Greeks who have returned from Kazakhstan to their historical homeland represent an important unifying factor in the development of bilateral relations.

photo

For his part, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev said that the participation of Minister Dendias in the ceremony demonstrates the commitment of Greek leadership to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan on a wide range of issues. In addition, the Ambassador informed of the organization of joint social and cultural events next year to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece.

The Governor of Attica region, George Patulis, stressed the great potential for the development of bilateral interaction between the two states, while also noting his commitment to enhancing inter-regional cooperation. G.Patulis congratulated Kazakhstan on the independence anniversary and wished prosperity and peace to all the Kazakhstanis.

photo

A round table on the theme «30 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan» took place as part of the event as well. Among the speakers were the Mayor of Acharnes Municipality Spyridon Vrettos, the member of the Greek Parliament Maria Apatzidi, who is a native of Shymkent and the youngest Greek woman legislator, as well as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Greece and other guests of the event.

photo

The guests were entertained with a concert programme. Of particular interest was a musical poppourri of Kazakh kuis and, in particular, a performance of the melody of famous Greek dance sirtaki on dombra.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran