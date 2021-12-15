Greek FM attends Kazakhstan's Flag Raising Ceremony in Athens

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Flag Raising Ceremony was held in the Greek capital of Athens.

The event was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias, Governor of Attica region George Patoulis, members of the Hellenic Parliament, mayors of municipalities of the capital as well as representatives of the business and academic communities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In his speech, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias congratulated the Kazakh people on the anniversary of independence and noted the positive dynamics in the development of relations between the two countries. According to the Minister, during the years of independence Kazakhstan has become the focal point of peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Minister Dendias also stressed with satisfaction that Kazakhstan and Greece share common views on key international and regional issues. In addition, the Greek diplomat highlighted the importance of public diplomacy, mentioning that the ten thousand Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan and the more than eighty thousand ethnic Greeks who have returned from Kazakhstan to their historical homeland represent an important unifying factor in the development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev said that the participation of Minister Dendias in the ceremony demonstrates the commitment of Greek leadership to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan on a wide range of issues. In addition, the Ambassador informed of the organization of joint social and cultural events next year to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece.

The Governor of Attica region, George Patulis, stressed the great potential for the development of bilateral interaction between the two states, while also noting his commitment to enhancing inter-regional cooperation. G.Patulis congratulated Kazakhstan on the independence anniversary and wished prosperity and peace to all the Kazakhstanis.

A round table on the theme «30 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan» took place as part of the event as well. Among the speakers were the Mayor of Acharnes Municipality Spyridon Vrettos, the member of the Greek Parliament Maria Apatzidi, who is a native of Shymkent and the youngest Greek woman legislator, as well as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Greece and other guests of the event.

The guests were entertained with a concert programme. Of particular interest was a musical poppourri of Kazakh kuis and, in particular, a performance of the melody of famous Greek dance sirtaki on dombra.