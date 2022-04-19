Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Greek business mission to visit Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2022, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and the Minister of Development and Investment of Greece Adonis Georgiadis, held on April 18, it was agreed to organize a visit of Greek business mission to Kazakhstan this year to promote business ties between the two countries. At the same time, Minister Georgiadis expressed readiness to lead a delegation of representatives of Greek business circles, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

According to him, the role of Kazakhstan, which occupies an important geostrategic position, has been increasing. In this context, A. Georgiadis stressed the significance of deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in Eurasia. The Minister remarked that Kazakhstan is interesting for Greece not only as a key factor in the global energy arena, but also as a country that is carrying out reforms to diversify its economy.

In turn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed his interlocutor in detail about the «New Kazakhstan» strategy and the ongoing large-scale political and economic reforms in the country.


Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Political Reform   New Kazakhstan  
