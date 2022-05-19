Greece welcomes Kazakhstan's efforts to develop interreligious dialogue

ATHENS. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev had a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, member of the Hellenic Parliament Maximos Charakopoulos, during which he presented an invitation to participate in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for 14-15 September 2022 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Greek MP gratefully accepted the invitation and welcomed Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of interreligious dialogue. In this context Charakopoulos noted the successful experience of fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan in the framework of conducting the 14th session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Astana on June 20-23, 2007.

In addition, the lawmaker spoke warmly of his visit to Kazakhstan as a member of the delegation of the Hellenic MPs to participate in the OSCE Summit in 2010. As the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Public Administration, Public Order and Justice of the Hellenic Parliament, Charakopoulos expressed interest in the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan.

In his turn Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed about carrying out of national referendum on the amendments and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan on 5 June 2022, noting the importance of the extensive package of reforms being put to public voting as one of the key stages in building the «New Kazakhstan».



