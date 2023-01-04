Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Greece urges EU-wide common solution to drug shortages

4 January 2023, 20:20
Greece urges EU-wide common solution to drug shortages

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Greece has called on the EU to devise a common solution to drug shortages that have hit multiple member states, the country's health minister said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said he addressed European Commissioner for Health and Food Security Stella Kyriakidou in a letter on possible solutions to the shortage.

Noting that Greece introduced a series of measures on Tuesday to tackle the problem, he stressed the importance of finding a common solution.

As an example, Plevris suggested that the centralized import and distribution of raw materials used in the pharmaceutical industry could serve as an immediate solution.

He added that the EU should take steps to support the European drug industry as the crisis showed that the bloc could not depend solely on raw material imports from Asia.

Plevris added that amid an ongoing outbreak of the flu and other upper respiratory infections, the current high demand for drugs used against them would ease as temperatures rise with the passing of winter, thus normalizing the market.

Greece on Tuesday introduced an emergency plan to deal with the medicine shortages.

The measures will include a rise in the prices of very low-cost drugs and greater contributions by insured patients when purchasing medicine, as well as stricter controls on warehouses and pharmacies.


Photo: aa.com.tr

Теги:
Read also
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Iaid to rest at Vatican grotto after funeral
Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Tokyo families to get 5,000 yen a month per child amid falling birthrates
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Road accident kills 18 in NE Nigeria
News Partner
Popular
1 Research warns about infant deaths caused by rotavirus
2 Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York
3 Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial
4 18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General
5 Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

News