Greece ends face mask rule in public transport

27 March 2023, 20:12
Greece ends face mask rule in public transport Photo: Anadolu Agency

ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Greece ended the face mask rule, which was introduced in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 breakout, said local media on Monday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

However, mask use will remain mandatory for visitors and employees of health institutions, including hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers as well as care centers for elderly people, public broadcaster ERT reported.

Unvaccinated employees of the above-mentioned institutions will have to wear high-protection respiratory masks (FFP2 or N95 or KN95) and be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19, according to the broadcaster.


