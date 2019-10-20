Gree-Tour of Guangxi. Kudus sprints into Top 10, day before Queen Stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For the third day in a row, an Astana rider finished in the top 10 at this year’s Tour of Guangxi.

This time, on stage 3, Merhawi Kudus finished tenth in the bunch sprint of a reduced peloton. Both Davide Villella and Jonas Gregaard finished in the first group as well, with Villella moving into seventh overall the day before the Queen Stage of the Tour of Guangxi. Pascal Ackermann took the stage victory and retains the leader’s jersey after today’s stage in Nanning, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

«The plan was to make it a hard race to drop the best sprinters, so Davide Ballerini could go for a sprint in a reduced peloton. We did a good job as we started to pull on the penultimate climb, but on the final climb we found out that Ballerini didn’t have the legs to follow, so then I decided to follow the first group as good as possible. It was good to finish at the front, especially because of the important stage tomorrow. I think we have several strong riders that could do well on this final climb, but we will have to see tomorrow how it goes,»said Merhawi Kudus.

Tomorrow’s Queen Stage will start in Nanning and will finish after 161,4 kilometers at the Nongla Scenic Area after a short but hard climb, which decided the overall classification in the past two years.